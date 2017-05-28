More joy for leaders Ganton

There was more joy for Beckett League Division Two leaders Ganton, who beat Cayton 2nds by 79 runs.

Ganton reached 203-7, with Ian Cousins (60), Robbie Milner (41), Liam Cousins (21) and Alistair Limb (20) boosting their cause. Ian Dennis took 3-39 and Col Denton 2-42 to keep the tally in check.

Gary Dixon struck 44 to lead the reply and Jez Riley was unbeaten on 41 to keep things ticking over, but the partners at the other end were taken out by James Richardson's 5-42, Limb's 2-22 and Ian Cousins' 2-34.

Brett Cunningham's fine knock made sure Scalby 2nds kept in touch with the leaders, as they beat Kirkbymoorside by 163 runs.

Cunningham powered his way to an undefeated 113, with James Leddon and Phil Stewart both posting 44 and Tom Gregory making 32 in a score of 267-5.

Howard Mudd contributed 43 in the reply, but Tony Geall's 4-26, Ady Hollingsworth's 3-27 and 3-28 from Gareth Edmonds polished them off.

Wykeham 2nds booked 16 points after their win by five wickets against Scarborough 3rds.

Eddie Hopper and Arthur Aston both managed scores in the 30s as Scarborough were gunned down for 102 by James Wilson's 5-15 and Chris Remmer's 5-25.

Scott Wardman then remained unbeaten on 43 to help Wykeham over the winning line.

Ebberston 2nds completed a 24-run win against Fylingdales.

Ivan Kirk (33), Jon Murrell (22) and Will Warwick (21) were among the runs as Ravenscar moved to 174, mainly being slowed by the efforts of Scott Woodhead (5-52).

Mike Horsley then hit 37, Jake Finnegan 31, Jacob Waters 27 and Jason Oakley 25 as Ebberston had few issues in passing the required mark.

Fylingdales toppled Sewerby 2nds by 18 runs, with Richard Storey (44), Mark Estill (34) and Harry Purves (30) guiding them to 207-7.

Sam Wragg's 78 and Shaun Acton's 31 pushed Sewerby close, but they fell off the pace.

Forge Valley 2nds leapfrogged Snainton into second place in Division Three after their win by six wickets.

Snainton reached just 116, with Joe Barker and Leigh Watson making contributions in the 20s. Shaun Topham took 5-25 and Lee Calvert 3-29.

Sean Pinder then did the rest for Valley with an undefeated 62.

Pickering 3rds continue to lead the way after their win by 10 wickets against Cayton 3rds.

Matthew Mickle (23) provided Cayton's only useful knock as they were shot down for 68 by three-wicket hauls from Max Harland and Mark Shepherd.

Joe Harland and Dan Hardey then polished things off, remaining unbeaten in the 30s.

Muston took out derby rivals Flixton 3rds by just the one wicket.

Alex Warters and Carl Sample both posted 31 for Flixton, but three wickets each for Kyle Orange and Jonny Atkinson ended their push on 117.

Sample completed a good all-round display with 3-37, but Phil Robson's half century helped Muston over the winning line.

Seamer 2nds were forced to work hard for their three-wicket win against Nawton Grange 2nds.

Terry Ellis hit 50, Neil Ward 47 and James Dunn 46 not out, while Connor Myerscough took two wickets in Grange's 191-3.

They were punished for the slower run-rate though, as Jamie Griffin made 76 to lead the retort, Cory Towell adding 53 and Phil Metcalfe a useful unbeaten 32 at the end of a victorious innings.

Flamborough beat Scarborough Rugby Club by seven wickets.

The Scarborough side managed 137-4, Ian Williams reaching 46 and Martyn Brooks chipping in with 24 not out, James Cobb's two wickets causing the majority of the proble,s.

Marcos Garcia then helped Flamborough seal the win with 49 not out, boosted by 30 from Andy Dixon and an unbeaten 27 from M Dixon.

In Division Four, there were two outstanding knocks in Forge Valley 3rds' 63-run success against Scarborough Nomads.

Christian Reedish cracked 141, boosted by 33 from Tim Farrant as Valley charged to 253-6, Babu Matthew taking 4-56.

Anoush George then took his turn with a score of 123 not out, but Tyler Beck's 3-54 helped to make sure that the Nomads were unsuccessful.

Heslerton 2nds are top of the pile after they beat Ganton 2nds by 131 runs.

Simon Oxendale led the charge in Heslerton's successful reply, boosted by 28 from Ian Blanchard and 22 from J Lay. Jake Sarup took 2-54.

Earlier Eddie Lockwood and Sarup had scored in the 30s to push Ganton to 162-8, but H Watson's 3-18 and Mark Dring's 3-34 made sure it was attainable.

Cloughton 2nds beat neighbours Scalby 3rds by 131 runs.

Cloughton moved to 202-9, with Ben Rowe (61), Mark Pryce (32) and Tom Owenson (32) scoring the runs, Stan Jackson took 5-56.

Tim Barton's 31 was the highlight of the Scalby innings, but Dan Virr's 3-10 made sure they dropped short.

Ben Briggs had a useful all-round day as Filey 2nds beat Wykeham 3rds by nine wickets.

Briggs took 4-32, linked with Jonathan Hunter's 4-37 as Wykeham tallied 97-9.

The all-rounder then made 59 not out, as Dave Pooley's 32 helped Filey over the line.

Thornton Dale 2nds had few problems in beating Ravenscar 2nds by nine wickets.

Jon Stokoe's 58 not out was the star turn in Ravenscar's 104-8, with matty Firth bagging 5-18.

Lewis White then finished the job for Dale with 62.

Sherburn 2nds beat Wold Newton 2nds by 35 runs.

Sherburn looked in trouble at tea, with scores in the 30s from Rob Worthy and Simon Boyes taking them to 130. James Auty's 4-19 and Dave Stockdale's 3-22 slowing the progress.

Dan Bean's 5-33 and Andy Oldroyd's 3-23 took out Newton shy of their target though.