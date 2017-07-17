More groups speak out against coach park plans

Three more organisations have added their voices to attempts to block plans to move Bridlington’s coach park to the cliff-tops.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council wants to relocate the facility to Limekiln lane, from Hilderthorpe Road, but hundreds of local people have signed online petitions against the idea.

Stephen Banks and Helen Burton are part of a group called Keep Limekiln Green

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England, Bridlington Civic Society and Sewerby Village Residents Association have all said they oppose the plans, following on from Bridlington Town Council’s criticism of the proposal.

CPRE has given five reasons why the move shouldn’t happen and says: “There are other more suitable sites within the town centre that already exist or could be developed as part of the redevelopment of Bridlington, which would not involve the re-reouting of coaches through such unsuitable congested areas.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said Limekiln Lane is under-used as a car park and the route to the site has already been tested.

But CPRE’s statement says: “The development site has been chosen as it is conveniently owned by the council and would not cost too much to develop.”

Bridlington Civic Society has ‘given much thought’ to the plans but it ‘must request that the application be refused’, referring to congestion on the roads around the site, as well as other issues.

Secretary Maureen Bell said: “Pollution has been mentioned. Not everyone is aware that a coach has to run the diesel engine for a long period while stationary in order to build up air pressure to operate brakes, suspension, air conditioning and other facilities.

“The proposed site is very near to the houses on the south side of Limekiln Lane so the noise and diesel fumes should be taken into consideration.

“Of further concern is the future of the site should coach visits continue to decline.

“The facilities provided for the coaches such as hard standing and the associated improved landscaping are costly, and efforts may be made to recoup the expenses involved.

“This is a much valued open space with views of the world-famous Flamborough Head, not a valuable piece of real estate to be realised by commercialisation at a later date.”

Sewerby Village Residents Association strongly opposes the application but its secretary David Dawson said local people believe the Beverley-based county council ‘pay little attention to their wishes’.

His letter of objection says: “We cannot understand the logic in dragging coaches all the way across town, to and fro, along narrow congested roads and past three busy schools with its resultant congestion and pollution.

“The idea has undoubtedly been thought up by someone who does not live or travel through town.”

Mr Dawson adds: “Visitors come to the North side for peace and tranquility, to view the sea and the cliffs and not stare at parked up charabancs.”

The closing date for comments on the scheme, for new access, improved surfacing, lighting, drainage and landscaping at the Limekiln Lane site, is on Tuesday.