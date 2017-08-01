Money and jewellery stolen in second Bridlington burglary

Another burglary has been reported in Bridlington after money and jewellery was stolen from a home.

It comes after police released information regarding the theft of a £3,000 violin from a Bridlington home on the same day.

Police are now appealing for information after a burglary on Kingsgate, Bridlington between 11.15am and 5.30pm on Friday 28 July.

The offender(s) forced entry into the house via the rear door before stealing money and jewellery.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "It is believed the incident may have been linked to an incident at a nearby house on Kingston Road where six violins and jewellery were stolen at some point between 1pm and 5pm on Friday 28 July."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the property or details about who may be responsible are urged to call 101 quoting crime number 16/25141/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.