The model railway show at Christ Church, organised by Bridlington (Area) Railway Modellers and Train Enthusiasts Society, attracted just over 400 visitors.

There a number of model railway layouts on display and the visiting public voted for their favourite layout.

The winner was a German N gauge tram layout called Irgendenwohn Strassenbahn.

It was exhibited by John and Christine Brady from Doncaster. The trophy was presented by BARMATES chairman Dave Bannister.