Mixed outlook with stormy conditions on Wednesday

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

There is likely to be some rain most days apart from Friday.

A pre-dawn storm is predicted on Wednesday with gusts of up to 60mph.

Monday 11 September: Cool and windy with showers, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

Tuesday 12 September: Dry with decent spells of sunshine.

Wednesday 13 September: Stormy in the dawn/pre-dawn period with heavy rain and gusts of wind to 50-60mph and perhaps 70mph in exposed places perhaps bringing down branches. Becoming brighter with blustery showers. Winds easing in the second half of the day.

Thursday 14 September: Still cool and breezy with sunny spells and a few showers.

Friday 15 September: Dry with sunny spells. Still cool for early September.

Next weekend: Cloudy with the chance of a little patchy rain on Saturday. Warm and cloudy with sunny spells on Sunday – 21C.