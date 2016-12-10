Mix of images by F.ocus members

The talents of the F.ocus Photographic Group are once again on show for the Free Press readers to enjoy.
This time, the members have sent in a wide variety of snaps including two great landscapes, two nature-based shots and an image showing a fisherman dodging waves while looking to hook a fish.
For more information about F.ocus Photographic club or to pick up tips on how to take great photos go to www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk.
On the site you will find a programme of events and relevant contact numbers.