Mike lands top writers award

A Bridlington-based writer and publisher has been successful in this year’s National Association of Writers’ Groups’ (NAWG) annual writing competitions.

Mike Wilson, 81, of Burstall Hill, was in a shortlist of four in the historical writing section of the competition after penning his story about Sherlock Holmes.

During the NAWGFest 2017 event at the University of Warwick held earlier this month, Mr Wilson received his certificate from Lord Julian Fellowes, author of Downton Abbey.

Mr Wilson and his wife Diane were seated at the top table for the gala dinner in honour of their work for NAWG for more than 10 years.

The couple resigned from their duties in 2008 when Mr Wilson faced a serious operation, and this was the first time they had attended the festival since.

Following retirement from a career in typesetting for newspapers and magazines, Mr Wilson has written and published many local interest books and written history articles for several local and regional magazines and newspapers.

Mr Wilson is now planning to write a series of Sherlock Holmes adventures featuring Sewerby House.