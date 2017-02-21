Medieval client for surveyor

Simon Delaney from Delaney Marling Partnership is celebrating after his appointment as Building Surveyor to the Beverley Minster Old Fund.

Beverley Minster is one of the best-known buildings in the East Riding and for a chartered building surveyor is one of the most exciting premises to work in.

Simon Delaney said: “A building of this age and status requires significant maintenance and tender loving care, whilst adhering to good conservation practice.

“As a chartered building surveyor my role will be to manage the maintenance team and liaise with the other experts working on the building. A building of this type needs constant maintenance to preserve its condition.

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the building in detail. There are so many different rooms, levels and spaces that aren’t obvious when looking around.”