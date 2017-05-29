Mayor shows his support for barber’s shop staff

The mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Cyril Marsburg, visited staff at a Bridlington barber’s shop on Saturday, to show his support for the business after it was the victim of a graffiti attack.

The words ‘Muslim scum’ were daubed on the Morfose Turkish barbers in Promenade, 48 hours after last week’s terror attack in Manchester.

He said he was ‘appalled and concerned’ over the vandalism which ‘tarnished the image of the town’.

Cllr Marsburg said: “This vile act was probably carried out by a beer-fuelled uneducated idiot who thought it a laugh, but it’s no laughing matter and was very upsetting for the young men who work at Morfose.

“I pass this establishment every day whilst walking my dog and it’s always busy.

“These young men are always smart and polite individuals they work from early morning until late in the evening and it’s a pity our workshy layabouts roaming our streets haven’t got the same work ethics.

“I felt it my duty to pay a visit to convey my concerns and support and offer my sincere apologies on behalf of the people of our town and assure them they are welcome here in Bridlington.”