Mayor helps launch Chestnut Court site

Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Liam Dealtry, has officially opened a new building development in the town.

Housebuilder McCarthy and Stone enlisted the help of Cllr Dealtry to open the doors to Chestnut Court, its new retirement living development.

The mayor was joined by local retirees who were taken on a guided tour of the apartments, before raising a glass to celebrate the official opening and marking the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Cllr Dealtry said of his visit: “I was very happy to be invited to open these outstanding new residential properties.

“The development is of superior quality and a fabulous addition to Bridlington.

“I am sure they will provide lovely quality homes and living accommodation for all prospective buyers.”

Chestnut Court, made up of 32 luxury one and two bedroom apartments, is already attracting a high level of interest in the area.

Situated on Martongate, Chestnut Court offers homeowners the chance to enjoy their retirement in the town.

Scott Eckersall, sales executive at Chestnut Court, said: “After witnessing the build progress of the development, from the laying of the first brick through to today, it has been a pleasure to see how Chestnut Court has evolved.

“The development really is beautiful and our homeowners are all looking forward to settling in and finding out who will be the next to join the already bustling community.”

Anyone interested in Chestnut Court can visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk for more details or contact 0800 2014739.