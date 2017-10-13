Mayor hands out £6,500 to local groups and clubs

Bridlington Town Council has handed out more than £6,500 to a number of local groups.

The latest round of small grants was made by the mayor, Cllr Cyril Marsburg at a ceremony last Wednesday.

The money went to:

○ Sing for Life Bridlington - £250 to contribute to the hall hire costs and refreshments for the five session pilot scheme.

○ Kingfisher Cafe - £500 towards the costs of providing meals for the homeless ..

○ Bridlington Cricket Club - £500 to buy cricket equipment for the junior players .

○ Regent Archers - £250 to improve the site’s toilet facilities. .

○ Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club - £500 to enhance club’s facilities.

○ Bridlington Sports and Community Club - £500 for refurbishing the clubhouse.

○ Royal Engineers Association - £150 to help with travel costs for members.

○ Bridlington Millau Petanque Club - £500 to install electricity to the club’s site. .

○ Angela Bare (Mastectomy charity element) - £500 to buy mastectomy bras for donation to cancer patients.

○ Bridlington Sea Cadets Corps - £500 to implement target shooting into the curriculum.

○ Bridlington Men In Sheds - £500 to provide providing equipment .

○ Remarkable Arts - £280 so it can offer a youth music project. .

○ East Coast Churches and Community Music Festival - £500 towards running costs.

○ RVS Lunchbox Club - £500 towards the costs of room hire, a microphone and an amplifier.

○ RNLI - £500 to buy of lifesaving Kit and tfund raining for Bridlington Lifeguards.

○ Bridlington Contemporary Gallery - £200 to pay for wireless broadband provision for 12 months.