Mayor hands out £6,500 to local groups and clubs

Bridlington Town Council has handed out more than £6,500 to a number of local groups.
The latest round of small grants was made by the mayor, Cllr Cyril Marsburg at a ceremony last Wednesday.
The money went to:
○ Sing for Life Bridlington - £250 to contribute to the hall hire costs and refreshments for the five session pilot scheme.
○ Kingfisher Cafe - £500 towards the costs of providing meals for the homeless ..
○ Bridlington Cricket Club - £500 to buy cricket equipment for the junior players .
○ Regent Archers - £250 to improve the site’s toilet facilities. .
○ Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club - £500 to enhance club’s facilities.
○ Bridlington Sports and Community Club - £500 for refurbishing the clubhouse.
○ Royal Engineers Association - £150 to help with travel costs for members.
○ Bridlington Millau Petanque Club - £500 to install electricity to the club’s site. .
○ Angela Bare (Mastectomy charity element) - £500 to buy mastectomy bras for donation to cancer patients.
○ Bridlington Sea Cadets Corps - £500 to implement target shooting into the curriculum.
○ Bridlington Men In Sheds - £500 to provide providing equipment .
○ Remarkable Arts - £280 so it can offer a youth music project. .
○ East Coast Churches and Community Music Festival - £500 towards running costs.
○ RVS Lunchbox Club - £500 towards the costs of room hire, a microphone and an amplifier.
○ RNLI - £500 to buy of lifesaving Kit and tfund raining for Bridlington Lifeguards.
○ Bridlington Contemporary Gallery - £200 to pay for wireless broadband provision for 12 months.
