Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis

A huge asteroid could smash into Earth in days, destroying cities and unleashing global mega tsunamis, an astronomer has claimed.

The object, known as 2016 WF9, is hurtling towards Earth and is being tracked by NASA.

NASA says the object, which could be a comet or an asteroid, will safely pass Earth at a distance of nearly 32 million miles on February 25.

But Russian astronomer Dr Dyomin Damir Zakharovich has said the space agency is wrong.

Dr Zakharovich believes the object could hit on February 16 sparking catastrophic tsunamis and causing the planet’s seas to boil.

The Russian says the mysterious object comes from the rogue planet Niburu, also called Planet X, on the edge of the solar system.

Conspiracy theorists have long claimed Planet X will destroy Earth in 2017 and it is often blamed for natural disasters.

Dr Zakharovich said: “The object they call WF9 left the Nibiru system in October when Nibiru began spinning counter clockwise around the sun.

“Since then, NASA has known it will hit Earth. But they are only telling people now.

“We are all in peril.”

But NASA insists the object is not considered a threat.

Dr Zakharovich said: “It is not conceivable that they do not know the truth. We have seen the data!

“NASA probably knows the impact zone. I do not. We are all in peril.”

In a statement NASA said: “2016 WF9 will approach Earth’s orbit on February 25, 2017.

“At a distance of nearly 32 million miles from Earth, this pass will not bring it particularly close.

“The trajectory of 2016 WF9 is well understood, and the object is not a threat to Earth for the foreseeable future.”