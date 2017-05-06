Martongate pupils hope for token support

Martongate School is hoping for ‘Bags of Help’ from Bridlington residents as it bids for a share of a cash pot.

Martongate Primary School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local projects.

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the checkout in store each time they shop.

A spokesman for the school said: “If we do manage to get the top grant it will be used to create safe climbing area.

“We also hoping to purchase children’s gardening tools and telescopes, outdoor chalk boards, water activity play area and weaving frames and drawing boards.”