Marina another step closer

Plans for a marina in Bridlington have overcome another hurdle.

Designs for the scheme could be drawn up as the next step, if a bid for £4m of Government money by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Bridlington Harbour Commissioners is successful.

The scheme has been included in a submission by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, which is currently being considered by the Government.

Council leaders say the move would help to unlock Bridlington’s potential.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Securing Local Growth Fund money from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding EP is the next milestone in helping to realise this ambitious plan and the council, working together with the harbour commissioners, is confident in the strength of the bid.

“Subject to securing the funds and cabinet approval, a design and project team will be appointed to prepare the groundwork for the Yorkshire Harbour and Marina.

“Developing this area would help unlock the significant economic potential of the town and firmly establish Great Bridlington as the heart of the Yorkshire Coast.”

The council’s cabinet was given an update on the progress on Tuesday, along with details of work on Bridlington’s transport scheme, the new leisure centre, proposed new lifeboat station and plans for new hotels.

The revised marina scheme which is now being considered will cost around £54million, almost half the cost of the original plans.

The commercial fishing fleet will be retained in the exiting harbour, with a new harbour created to house the marina.

Experts say this will reduce disruption to the fishing fleet during the construction and shorten the timescale for the construction of the harbour.

Chris Wright, chairman of Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, said: “Bridlington Harbour Commissioners are working with East Riding of Yorkshire Council on the affordability, design and concept of a scheme that can be delivered to suit all concerned.

“Much progress has been made on this joint project and we look forward to a development coming to fruition.”