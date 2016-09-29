Man the decks at cadets

A youth-based organisation in the Bridlington area is appealing for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the group.

The Bridlington Sea Cadets group is looking for volunteers who are happy to roll up their sleeves, get involved and potentially make a positive difference to the lives of so many young people in your area.

The sea cadets has a number of roles available, catering for a wide range of skills, and it also offers training to help people gain more from the experience.

Any potential volunteers would be showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf.

The group also needs volunteers to teach first aid, football, mountain biking, navigation, drill and other activities.

Commanding officer, Lt. Mikki Jackson said: “We welcome all adults living in the local area to pop in to the unit when we’re open to meet other volunteers and cadets, have a tour of the unit, and have a chat about any roles that suit you.

“Don’t be put off if you haven’t got any relevant qualifications, all you need is basic knowledge and lots of enthusiasm.

“We need your help to keep inspiring young people through nautical adventure and to keep giving them the best possible head start in life.

“Volunteers are supported by a network of other volunteers and employees.

“As a new volunteer you’ll receive an induction and will be given training and support to make you feel comfortable in your role.

“We are always there to provide ongoing help and support.

“The Bridlington Division of the Sea Cadets opened in March 2015 and have we have supported young people in learning nautical skills, but we current have 26 cadets and eight volunteers at the unit but are looking for more.”

Bridlington Sea Cadets offers an inspirational environment for young people aged 10–18 to challenge themselves and personally develop though nautical adventure based on the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy.

This helps young people to build a sense of identity, positively impacting their life chances, from improved post-16 destinations in employment and training to see an increased participation in communities.

The Bridlington unit is open every Tuesday and Friday between 6.45pm to 9pm.

For more information about the Sea Cadets organisation visit the www.sea-cadets.org website.