Man's body found in Flamborough by geography students

A man has been found dead on a beach in Flamborough by Scottish students on a geography field trip.

Police are now attempting to identify the man's body.

Geography students from the High School of Dundee were on a trip to Selwicks Bay when they spotted the body on the beach.

Staff moved the students away from the area and reported the discovery to police.

The school said the students, who are expected home tomorrow, have been offered the support of guidance teachers.

In a letter from the school, parents were informed about the incident when geography students were on the beach.

The group became aware of a body on the beach a short distance away.

When staff confirmed this was the case they quickly contacted the police who involved the coastguard.

Police say they are continuing inquiries following the discovery yesterday.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "At 11am [yesterday morning] the body of a man was discovered on Selwicks Bay, Flamborough.

"The man has not yet been identified and the circumstances are to be established."