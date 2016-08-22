Man racially abused near bouncy castle

Police are investigating after a man reported being racially abused at a Bridlington car boot sale.

Police were called to a car boot event at the Strawberry Fields site on Kingsgate, Bridlington on Tuesday August 16 around 9am in response to a call reporting an incident of racially aggravated harassment.

A 46-year-old man attending the car boot event reported being verbally abused by two people who made reference to his ethnicity.

The incident is said to have happened close to the bouncy castle area and involved two people who were not known to the victim.

A 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman have been interviewed by police in connection with this incident.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for witnesses and ask that anyone with information contacts Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2208175.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.