Man order to pay £1,000 for dumping mattress

A Bridlington man has been ordered to pay a total of £1,009 for dumping a mattress on the side of a busy main road.

A member of the public reported the fly-tipping to East Riding of Yorkshire Council after they witnessed two men leave a double mattress on the grass verge in Kingsgate, opposite the Lobster Pot pub, on June 4 this year.

Craig Anthony Horsman, of Flamborough Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste on land in Kingsgate when he appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

Mr Horsman was fined £416 and was ordered to pay £552 costs and a victim surcharge of £41.

The court heard the fly-tipping was reported to the council’s streetscene enforcement officers on June 5 this year.

An investigation led the officers to a vehicle belonging to Mr Horsman. When questioned he admitted leaving the mattress on the road side.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to warn residents that they are responsible for disposing of their waste properly and legally. Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or if the case goes to court they could face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Mike Featherby, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to thank the conscientious resident who witnessed and reported this incident to us, and would encourage others to do the same so we can investigate and take action again fly-tippers.”