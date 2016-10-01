Man fined for fly-tipping near Bridlington

A man has been ordered to pay a total of £1,787 after he was found guilty of illegally dumping rubbish on a country road between Bridlington and Kilham.

Jack Loveridge, of West End Falls, Nafferton, was hired by a resident to take away waste including a fish tank, a carpet and a large amount of cardboard boxes, which he then dumped at two different locations along Woldgate.

Mr Loveridge denied two offences of knowingly depositing waste on land without permission when he appeared at Bridlington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 September, but he was found guilty by the magistrates following a trial.

He was fined £500 and was ordered to pay £1,262 costs and a £25 victim surcharge.

The court heard two streetscene enforcement officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found rubbish dumped in two different piles along Woldgate, one near Bridlington the other near Kilham, on December 30, 2015.

Following investigations, the rubbish was traced back to a resident who had asked Mr Loveridge to take it away.

The rubbish was removed by the council - at the expense of council tax payers.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to warn residents of the costly risks of hiring unauthorised people to take away their rubbish.

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or if the case goes to court they could face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment. Residents are encouraged to use their local household waste recycling site if they want to get rid of waste. The council provides a service offering to take away bulky waste, which costs £30 for up to five items. To report any incidents of fly-tipping or suspicious activity call the council on 01482 393939, or go online at the council’s website at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.