Man charged with drink-driving after crash near petrol station

A 48-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving following a crash outside a petrol station in Bridlington.

Andrew Gillson, 48, of Burstall Hill, Bridlington, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He has been bailed to appear at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 19 July.

The collision occurred on Scarborough Road, outside the Esso Petrol Station, at around 4.10pm on Sunday July 2.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were called around 4pm on Sunday 2 July with reports of a collision on Scarborough Road, Bridlington involving a black Mazda 6 TS and a red Mini One.

"A 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to hospital following the incident for treatment to minor injuries."

Witnesses say there were around three ambulances, three police cars and three fire engines at the scene.