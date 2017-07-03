Man arrested in connection with cash machine theft

Officers have arrested a man in relation to a cash machine being ripped off the wall from a store in Hunmanby.

A fresh appeal for information has also been issued after the cash machine was taken from the Cooperative store at around 1.30am on June 30.

A 44-year-old man from Hull was arrested on the night of Sunday July 2, he has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The stolen cash machine has been recovered from the village of Burton Fleming in East Yorkshire along with a stolen, white, Tata pick-up that it was transported on.

The pick-up was stolen from the village of Seamer in the hours leading up to the theft.

The yellow telehandler - which looks like a small digger - that was used to remove the cash machine from the wall of store, was stolen from a field near Burton Fleming.

Detectives have issued a number of appeals to members of the public. They would like to hear from anyone who:

- may have seen the cash machine being dumped in the village of Burton Fleming in the early hours of Friday 30 June

- witnessed the telehandler being stolen from a field near Burton Fleming

- saw a green coloured car travelling in the area between 9pm on Thursday 29 June and 4am on Friday 30 June 2017

- has 'dash cam' footage or CCTV in the villages surrounding Hunmanby that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team. Or email jon.kenworthy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimetoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170114150 when passing on information.