Man, 70, dies after car crash involving two pedestrians in Bridlington

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a car and two people in Bridlington.

The crash happened at 10.45am on Saturday, on South Marine Drive.

The scene on South Marine Drive, Bridlington.

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a blue Peugeot 308 as it left the road.

Both were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries.

One of the victims, a 70-year-old man, died of his injuries.

A 70-year-old woman remains in hospital.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to Scarborough Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police said a front seat passenger of the car also sustained minor injuries, but three back-seat passengers were not hurt in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 247 of July 8 2017.