Man, 60, dies following serious A165 crash at Bridlington

A 60-year-old man has died of his injuries following a serious crash in Bridlington.

A black Vauxhall Astra left the A165 and came to a stop in a field at 2am on Sunday October 22.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but sadly died of his injuries on Saturday October 28.

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, is currently recovering from minor injuries.

The incident occurred on the A165 near the B1253 junction at Bessingby Hill.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who witnesses the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to call 101 quoting log 77 22/10/17.