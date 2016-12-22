Bridlington businesses will have the chance to learn how they can make the most of the Tour de Yorkshire.

A free community roadshow will be held at The Spa next month, guiding local firms on how they can cash in on one of the biggest events in town in 2017.

There will be a short presentation, information about the route and a question-and-answer session.

Representatives of Welcome to Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council will also give advice around brand guidelines and how businesses and communities can increase the benefits the tour brings.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is synonymous with spectacular racing and huge crowds, and every year it just gets bigger and better.

“One of the special things about the race is the way local businesses and communities come out to support it.

“These roadshows will not only inspire you with fun ways to do that, they also provide a platform for you to ask any questions you might have, and to find out how everyone can get involved.”

The roadshow arrives at the Spa on Monday, January 30, between 2pm and 4pm.

CllrStephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a first-class sporting spectacle, which this authority is proud to support.

“The first two events have proved extremely popular with residents, visitors, businesses and local communities who all came together to celebrate all that is good about Yorkshire.

“The race helps promote the East Riding to both national and international audiences and we would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to the roadshow and find out how they can contribute in making this year’s race the most successful yet.”

Bridlington businesses wanting to attend need to register at http://letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows.

The three-day race starts outside The Spa on Friday, April 28.

Cyclists will head around the town centre, and out to Fortyfoot, Marton Road and Well Lane, before setting off to Carnaby, Burton Agnes and then on to Driffield.