Major film talent agency seeks extras from Leeds to appear in Yorkshire-made period drama

A talent agency which provides extras for blockbuster films is holding auditions in Leeds.

2020 Casting have supplied supporting artists to Hollywood hits such as Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, World War Z, X-Men: First Class, Gladiator, Shakespeare in Love and The Dark Knight Rises.

They are now holding open casting calls in Leeds to recruit new talent for their books as a production company they work with prepares to shoot a major new project in Yorkshire.

The agency is seeking people to appear in the background of a high-profile period drama set in the mid-19th century. Filmed at a number of locations across North, West and South Yorkshire, the series will include roles for extras as lords and ladies in the Royal Court.

Casting directors are keen to find people with an 'aristocratic' look, with natural (undyed) hair and eyebrows. Men should be prepared to be clean-shaven during production.

The auditions take place at 94 Kirkstall Road on March 1 (3-7pm), March 2 (10am-7pm) and March 3 (10am-6pm).

Work as an extra is paid and no experience of acting is required. You must be aged over 16, have the right to work in the UK and bring proof of address with you.

Extras already registered with the agency will also be offered roles in the movie.



