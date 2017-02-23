Major film talent agency seeks extras from Leeds to appear in Yorkshire-made film

A talent agency which provides extras for blockbuster films is holding auditions in Leeds.

2020 Casting have supplied supporting artists to Hollywood hits such as Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, World War Z, X-Men: First Class, Gladiator, Shakespeare in Love and The Dark Knight Rises.

They are now holding open casting calls in Leeds to recruit new talent for their books as a film production company they work with prepares to shoot a major new project in Yorkshire.

The identity of the film and its stars are currently being kept secret, but the agency has predicted a rise in Yorkshire's popularity as a filming location and hope to find a pool of extras from the area.

The auditions take place at 94 Kirkstall Road on March 2 (3-7pm), March 3 (10am-7pm) and March 4 (10am-6pm).

Work as an extra is paid and no experience of acting is required. You must be aged over 16, have the right to work in the UK and bring proof of address with you.

Extras already registered with the agency will also be offered roles in the movie.