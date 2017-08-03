Major chain announces plans for Bridlington hotel

A budget hotel chain has announced it is currently looking for it first hotel site in Bridlington as part of the company's expansion programme.

Travelodge has chosen Bridlington as one of 12 locations in its Yorkshire hotel expansion programme.

This will boost its portfolio to 46 hotels in Yorkshire and will potentially create a further 420 new jobs across the county.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK Property Director, said: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

"As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Bridlington there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. To meet this growing need we are actively looking for our first hotel site in Bridlington, which is very exciting.”

The other 11 locations include: York Monks Cross, Sheffield, Wakefield, Hull, Rotherham, Knaresborough, Barnsley, Headingley, Whitby, Wetherby and Northallerton / Thirsk.

This expansion announcement was made at the official opening ceremony of York Layerthorpe Travelodge, the company’s fifth hotel (and flagship hotel) in the city. With this opening Travelodge is now the biggest branded hotel chain in York.