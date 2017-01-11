Magical event for fans of Harry Potter books

It will be Hogwarts hour at Bridlington’s two libraries next month.

Both are holding Harry Potter Book Night events on Thursday, February 2, with sessions featuring activities, readings and games exploring the adventures of the young sorcerer.

The sessions costs £2.50 per child and are suitable for junior school children. Fancy dress is encouraged and events run from 6pm to 7pm.

Librarian Jessica Thewlis said: “Building on the success of previous events at our libraries, this is another great chance for young people to come in and celebrate their favourite books and characters at a fun event.”

Booking online is essential through events.eastriding.gov.uk. Children must be a library member to take part.