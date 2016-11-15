Madness musical tours to Brid Spa: Linda Nolan stars

Linda Nolan will star in next year’s UK tour of the Olivier award-winning Madness musical Our House which comes to the Spa Bridlington from Monday October 16 to Saturday October 21.

The show features was written by Tim Firth and features Madness hits lIt Must Be Love, House of Fun and Baggy Trousers.

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date. In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street. When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police.

Andrew Aldis, general manager of the Spa. said “Our programme in 2017 is shaping up to be pretty incredible. Securing Immersion Theatre’s production of Our House further displays our credentials as the only remaining theatre on the Yorkshire Coast presenting touring musicals.

“I’m personally looking forward to meeting my third Nolan; Denise and Maureen have already performed here so we’re pretty much Nolan-ready for Linda.”

Linda Nolan said: “I couldn’t be happier about playing Kath Casey. I’ve always loved Madness’ music. It spreads warmth throughout the soul, and finds joy in the everyday and ordinary. It’s a perfect partner to Tim’s wonderfully madcap story of love and locals.”

No stranger to the stage, actress and singer Linda Nolan has starred as Mrs Johnstone in the award winning musical Blood Brothers both on tour in the UK and in London’s West End.

Tim Firth, the writer of smash hits Calendar Girls and Kikny Boots, said: “Madness are unique in that they wrote songs about home and hearth, about growing up, never growing up, having and not having, rising and falling.

“They came from London but they spoke to every corner of the nation, and they certainly spoke to me, growing up in the North West.”