M&S defibrillators bid raises £32,000

New life-saving defibrillators will be installed in Marks and Spencer’s stores across Yorkshire – including Bridlington.

This has been made possible thanks to the company’s colleagues who raised £32,000 working in partnership with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charitable Fund.

More than 250 colleagues from stores across the Yorkshire region supported fund-raising efforts which culminated in a fun run in the city earlier this year.

Following the donation, 25 participating M&S stores will be provided with a defibrillator to help customers and the wider community.

Andrew Crooks, head of region at M&S, said: “Our stores are based right at the heart of the local community and we are delighted to be involved in such an important initiative.

“It is fantastic to see so many employees all around the region take part in the run fun to raise money for these life saving devices.”

Ben Rushworth, community defibrillation officer at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Having easy access to a defibrillator means that immediate life-saving care can be provided in an emergency situation, such as cardiac arrest, in the vital minutes before the ambulance arrives.

“Anyone calling 999 to report a cardiac arrest nearby will be directed to the device by the ambulance operator.

“Defibrillators are simple and safe to use, with the machine giving clear spoken instructions.

“We know that in many medical emergencies the first few minutes are critical and if effective treatment can be performed straightaway, lives can be saved and disability reduced.”

M&S York is the first store to unveil its new defibrillator with other stores, including Bridlington, set to receive their devices over the summer.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential life-saving step during heart attacks.