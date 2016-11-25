Lotto jackpot rolls over to £10.4million after no-one scoops midweek draw

There will be an estimated £10.4 million jackpot in Saturday’s National Lottery Draw as no-one scooped Wednesday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 25, 04, 38, 39, 02, 08 and the bonus number was 29, National Lottery operator Camelot said.

Set of balls number 8 was played in draw machine Merlin.

Two ticket-holders matched five out of six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £24,531 each, while 61 winners matched five out of six numbers netting themselves £846.

There were 4,629 ticket-holders who won £71 for matching four balls and another 101,894 who won £25 for matching three numbers.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks to take home £350,000 and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The Thunderball numbers were 29, 02, 24, 04, 10 and the Thunderball number was 07.

There was one winner of the £1 million top prize in the Millionaire Raffle in which 20 ticket-holders also won £20,000 each.