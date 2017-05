A grand auction, in aid of The Samaritans and St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, will be held at the church from 1pm on Saturday.

The lots can be viewed between 11.30am and 12.30pm and the items up for grabs include old postcards, household items, bric-a-brac, jewellery, collectable crockery and stamp collections.

Anyone with good quality items which they wish to donate, can call Geoffrey Spurr on 602113.