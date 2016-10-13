Looking for Bridlington’s ‘extraordinary people’

Bridlington’s extraordinary people will be honoured at a new black-tie awards night and charity fundraiser.

The Promenades Shopping Centre is looking to find the local heroes who go the extra mile to make the town a better place.

A glamorous award ceremony will be held at Bridlington Spa on Friday, December 2, and members of the public can make nominations in the seven categories now.

Centre manager Maria Kamper said: “There is something quite extraordinary about the sacrifices ordinary people are making every day in Bridlington to maintain and improve our community.

“They quietly go about their business, not seeking any recognition, and this is a fantastic opportunity to tell them how important they are and how grateful we are.

“I would appeal to everyone to submit a nomination form to recognise people or organisations that work hard to help make the area better. Community work may be highly visible or more discreet depending on the circumstances, and we very much wish to hear about the variety of work that is ongoing.”

As well as appealing for nominations, the shopping centre is keen to hear from Bridlington businesses who are keen to sponsor a category.

Companies can call 401730 to find out more about how to get involved.

Any profits made from the awards ceremony will be donated to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, which the shopping centre has been on a mission to raise money and awareness for in memory of a much-loved friend and colleague, Francois Nairac, who lost his battle with the disease in April this year.

Nomination forms for the awards can be found on the centre website www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk or ask a member of staff inside the centre.

To book a ticket, visit www.thespabridlington.com.

The categories are:

○ Child of Courage Award - Under 16s who have bravely overcome a challenge in the face of adversity.

○ The Bravery Award - An adult who has shown outstanding bravery, for others in times of need or for themselves through illness.

○ Volunteer of the Year Award - An individual or a team who have selflessly volunteered to help those less fortunate and in need.

○ The Good Neighbour Award - People who go out of their way if help is needed.

○ The Community Local Hero - For someone who strives to make their community a better place.

○ Fisherman of the Year Award - An individual or team who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries for future generations

○ Local Business of the Year - For delivering exceptional service