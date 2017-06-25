Long and Wragg impress for Sewerby

Sewerby stormed to an eight-wicket win against Beverley Town in the York Senior Leagie Division One.

Sewerby chipped away with regular wickets as Beverley finished up on 170.

Aidy Long was the top man, finishing with amazing figures of 4-9 from 10 overs, including six maidens. He was helped along the way by by Chris Mann's 3-17.

Sam Wragg then smacked 19 fours in an unbeaten 104, while Long sealed a fine all-round display with 43 as Sewerby got home after 27.1 overs.

Flixton were on the wrong end of a draw in their game against Knaresborough.

Conner Stephenson, Jamie Nesfield, Tom Norman and Harry Walmsley all took a wicket each as Knaresborough finished on 228-4.

Richard Malthouse gave Flixton the perfect start with 45, before 65 from Will Norman and 41 from Matt Nesfield continued their push.

In the end though they fell off the pace, though last men Rob Lacey and Luke Smith hung in there to keep them in the points.

Scarborough 2nds won by just three runs in their Division Two Ebor outing against Dunnington 2nds.

Mark Cook (39) and Charlie Hopper (25no) took Scarborough to 154-9.

Matty Graves then took 4-25 and Matthew Watson picked up 4-35 as Dunnington dropped just short of their target.

Bridlington lost their fixture against Stamford Bridge 2nds by nine wickets.

Richard Lount hit 24 and John Major cracked a fine 83 to help Brid to 179-6.

In reply, Brid struggled against the batting power of Bridge, who cruised to victory.