Warhawks American Football team to visit town

The Humber Warhawks, East Yorkshire’s only senior American Football team, is coming to Bridlington as part of a major recruitment drive.

The Warhawks will be holding a recruitment event in the town centre on Sunday 4 September.

The club is seeking players over the age of 18 to join the squad as it prepares for the upcoming 2017 season.

Between 11am and 12.30pm, fully kitted Warhawks players will be on hand to speak to anyone wanting to get involved in the club and handing out flyers with contact details.

Afterwards they will be heading to the beach on North Marine Parade, for a small, but fun, throw about.

Visit the Humber Warhawks Rookie day Bridlington section on Facebook for more information.