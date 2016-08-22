Top satisfaction at East Riding College

East Riding College has been named the college with the best higher education student satisfaction ratings in East Yorkshire.

Some 84 per cent of the college’s students said they were satisfied with the overall quality of their degree or other higher level course, compared to the average score of 86 per cent for all institutions nationally, which includes 155 universities.

In particular, students said that staff were good at explaining things, enthusiastic and accessible, with over 90 per cent agreeing to these statements.

The National Student Survey, conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of UK funding bodies, drew responses from about 312,000 final year students at 155 universities and 190 further education colleges.

Paul Smith, assistant director for higher education at the college, said: “This is an excellent outcome for East Riding College and demonstrates the very high quality of teaching and learning across the full range of degrees, teacher training and other higher level courses.

“Our main focus is to ensure that students are challenged and stimulated by their higher education experience, feel they are getting excellent value for money and complete their course with a qualification that will help them to achieve their career goals.

“In particular, we know our students feel they benefit from the high levels of contact time with their tutors and the excellent support and advice they provide.”

The college currently offers degrees at fees which are 30 per cent lower than the typical university fee.