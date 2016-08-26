Stolen dog was sold on three times say owners

A family’s beloved pet dog was allegedly stolen and sold on to three different buyers before being located nearly 70 miles away from home.

Distraught owner Charlotte Padgett was devastated when she saw Prince the bull mastiff puppy for sale online.

The bull mastiff was allegedly put up for sale three times in the space of 24 hours. The poochs owners eventually managed to track Prince down to an address 70 miles away from Bridlington

The 23-year-old had been visiting family in Bradford when the precious pooch was allegedly pinched – which had been left safely in the care of mother, Kristy Cropper.

Kristy, 45, of Bempton Lane, said: “We were absolutely devastated. It has been a nightmare.

“I went down on Monday and the dog wasn’t in the house or garden.”

Little did Kristy know, her daughter’s dog had been seen for sale on online marketplace Gumtree.

The family spent hours trying to track down Prince, who, unbeknown to his owners, had been allegedly sold on three times in the space of 24 hours. By a stroke of luck, the family were able to locate the pooch around 70 miles away from Bridlington, and he was collected on Tuesday.

Charlotte said: “We were lucky to get in touch with the guy. We are so happy that he’s returned to us.

“He ran straight up to my five-year-old daughter, Maddison, who had been crying all night. She was heartbroken.”

A police spokesman added: “A Bridlington woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft following an incident in Little Beck Road.

“Officers were called to an address at around 8.30pm following reports of an ongoing dispute between two parties in relation to a dog.

“The incident was brought to a conclusion, but officers were called back to the address at around 11.35pm following a further altercation.

“A 36-year-old woman was arrested and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”