Special feature from F.ocus Photographic Group

The members of the F.ocus Photographic Group have once again excelled with a range of photographs for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

A brilliant image of the fun fair was taken by Doug Batty while the sea features in Peter Stubbs’ and Bob Crowe’s photographs, showing the coast at its best.

Fun Fair by Doug Batty.

Visit www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk if you would like to find out more about the club.

The club’s website includes an extensive picture gallery, offers hints and tips to photographers, and gives details on how to join the group.

Tree in Winter by Peter Stubbs.

Seashells by Chris Pinnington.

Summer Evening by Bob Crowe.

Sewerby Sunrise by Mavis Hallam.