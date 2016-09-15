Residents urged to join SAS beach clean mission

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) is hoping Bridlington and district residents will join its sixth annual Autumn Beach Clean Series.

As summer draws to a close, SAS is calling on residents, community groups, schools and local businesses across the area to run their own beach cleans during the week of Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October.

Dom Ferris, SAS’s projects manager said: “These inspiring Autumn Beach Clean Series ‘Lead Volunteers’ provide their coastal communities with the opportunity to protect their favourite beaches by removing litter and various other items.

“Five incredible years of the Autumn Beach Clean Series has enabled almost 8,500 amazing volunteers to remove over 25 tonnes of marine litter from 333 of our precious beaches, often braving challenging weather.

“Our Lead Volunteers are the driving force behind this and we can’t wait to welcome even more of them to the SAS family in 2016.

“Marine litter is perhaps the most significant threat to our oceans today. It is an environmental problem on a global scale and adversely impacts wildlife, the economy and human health.

“Every stretch of coastline in every ocean is affected by marine litter, it is present through all layers of water, floating at the surface, suspended in the water column and of course, washed up on our beaches. There may be around 5.25 trillion macro and microplastic pieces floating in the open ocean – weighing up to 269,000 tonnes. Recent studies show that there are well over 3,000 items of litter per kilometre of UK beach.

“Marine Litter is a man-made problem yet has detrimental impact on the environment and the wildlife that encounters it. At least 267 different marine species have suffered as a consequence of contact with marine litter.

“There is no doubt that more must be done.

“Although hugely inspiring, it’s now clear that the marine litter crisis cannot be solved by beach cleans alone.

“By changing behaviours, challenging manufacturing and underpinning change with strong legislation we can stop litter at source.”

To register your beach clean, or if you’d just like a little more information on what it takes to be a Lead Volunteer contact beachcleans@sas.org.uk or call 01872 553001.