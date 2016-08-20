Promenades Centre has own Olympics!

A Bridlington shopping centre is set for an exciting summer full of family events for everyone to enjoy, with or without the weather.

The Promenades Shopping Centre will be hosting its own dedicated summer area, complete with a giant deckchair to relax and take holiday photos on, a novelty ‘hole in the board’ photo opportunity and multiple events running across the summer.

The first event will be the ‘Win Your Summer Wardrobe’, as visitors prepare to jet off to sunnier climes, or relax on Bridlington beach. Store Twenty One and Lavitta will be displaying their best summer picks on mannequins around the giant deckchair for consumers to vote for.

In celebration of the Olympics this summer, Promenades will also be providing a chance for you to win your own gold medal. Simply take your phone to any of the retailers and show them you have ‘liked’ or ‘retweeted’ the Holiday at the Promenades social media post, in return for a chocolate gold medal.

Buckets and spades will also be given out at the event. On August 24 from 12-3pm will be a Bingo on the Beach event where lucky winners will receive discount vouchers for selected stores.

The Promenades will round off the summer by hosting a Punch and Judy show inside the main atrium on August 31 from 12-2pm.

Maria Kamper, Promenades Shopping Centre Manager said: “We are so excited to give people in Bridlington a variety of things to do and prizes to win throughout the summer holidays.”