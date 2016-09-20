Police seek witnesses to neighbours’ argument

Police are investigating a dispute between two neighbours in Hilderthorpe Road in Bridlington.

One man allegedly made threats to another as he walked past a house with his partner and a small child last Thursday morning.

Although the argument did not escalate into physical violence, police said they had received a complaint about the nature of threats made, which caused distress and upset.

The row between the two men is said to have taken place between 8.30am and 9am and officers want to speak to any witnesses who may have heard what was shouted.

Anyone with information can call 101, referring to log 138 of September 8.