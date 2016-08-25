Planned roadworks for the Bridlington area

The following is a summary of roadworks on going in Bridlington at the moment.

Avocet Way, Bridlington. Delays unlikely, Until Aug 30. Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) PLC.

Westridge Road, Bridlington. Delays likely. Until Aug 26, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

B1423/B1254 Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. Delays possible. Until Sep 8. BT.

Beck Hill, Bridlington. Delays likely. Until Mar 31. East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Queensgate, Bridlington. Delays unlikely. Until Sep 12. East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

B1423 Quay Road, Bridlington. Delays unlikely. Until Aug 28. East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

l Here is a summary of the planned new and ongoing Highways England road improvements over the coming week, but it could change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place until a project to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is duet to be completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from Monday 22 August for four nights. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 27 Gildersome

The eastbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight for three nights from Monday 22 August including the eastbound exit slip road at junction 27 and the eastbound entry slip road at junction 28 which will be closed for gantry works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62/A162 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A162 will be fully closed until October 2016 for bridge work. The closures will take place 24/7, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route. The eastbound side of the carriageway on the M62 between the slip roads at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight on Monday 22 August. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

