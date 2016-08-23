Online booking move for Splash Zone area

Customers at the town’s popular East Riding Leisure Bridlington can now book their Splash Zone and swimming sessions online.

Non-members can purchase tickets via the East Riding Leisure Bridlington website.

Customers can book specific entry times for 90 minute slots throughout the day, during the Splash Zone opening hours.

Online booking is not required for early morning swimming or late evening swimming sessions, and is not available when the Splash Zone is closed (see the website for detailed opening hours).

Members and those on the Learn to Swim Programme should go along to the leisure centre, where they will be given a coloured wrist band for their swimming session, subject to availability. An allocation of the bands is made available every 30 minutes.

Online tickets are available until midnight on the day before the proposed Splash Zone session. A small booking fee applies.

Adam Mainprize, senior facility manager at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, said: “Our swimming customers have been asking for an online booking facility since we opened, to help them to plan their trips here in advance with confidence.

“I am delighted that we have been able to introduce this system, especially as we approach the busy summer holiday period.”

Visit the website www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/bridlington for full details of all facilities available and to book online.