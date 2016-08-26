New lifeboat station build is underway

Building work has begun on the RNLI’s new lifeboat station in Bridlington.

The new station, on Spa Promenade, will replace the charity’s current station on South Marine Drive which is too small and outdated for the RNLI’s needs.

Work to realign the sea wall and increase the width of Princess Mary Promenade has been completed and phase two of the project has begun.

The new two-storey building will offer the extra space required to house Bridlington’s new state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat and launch vehicle.

Chris Brompton, Bridlington RNLI’s station mechanic, said: “Our volunteer crew is very excited that the building work has started and that our fantastic new station is gradually becoming a reality.

“Crucially, the building’s location, adjacent to the beach, will mean that the lifeboat will no longer need to be taken along the main road to reach the sea but will have quicker and more direct access to the water.”

The Art Deco style building will have extra space meaning the charity’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats can be housed in the same building, as currently the inshore lifeboat is stored separately on Princess Mary Promenade.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is pleasing to see that work on the second phase of this exciting new project has started. When complete, the building will be in keeping with neighbouring buildings, including The Spa Bridlington, and will also be home to the RNLI’s new state-of-the-art lifeboat that will help them with their operations off the coast.”

The new boathouse should be completed in spring 2017.