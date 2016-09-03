Nautical and nice images of coast

The members of the YFoto Photography Club have once again created some stunning images for the Bridlington Free Press readers to enjoy.

Denise Feast has provided two contrasting pictures this week – a great image of the Yorkshire Belle and a superb shot of some venetian glass.

Lifeboat Heroes by Chrys Mellor.

The coast is at the heart of four other photos. The first is an action shot of the RNLI crew by Chrys Meller, while Muriel Hudson has caught Flamborough North Landing under rain clouds. The other images show Puffins at RSPB Bempton by Vivien Dodgson and Peter Toney’s Gansey Girl.

Venetian Glass by Denise Feast.

Bempton Puffins by Vivien Dodgson.

Gansey Girl by Peter Toney.

Old Town Festival by Chris Rushton.