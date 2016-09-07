Melissa Abbott has been appointed National Vice Chairman of the Brewing, Food & Beverage Industry supplier’s association (BFBi), the first time this role has been held by a woman.

This is a two-year appointment and after this period usually leads to the position of chairman. Not only is this a success for ‘girl power’ but Melissa is also one of the youngest people ever to have held this post.

The BFBi is an historic association, founded in 1907 and known then as the Allied Brewery Traders’ Association.

It has a rich history of achievements for its members representing the food brewing and beverage industry at Governmental level.

Melissa said: “My hope is that I can bring some youthful energy and drive to the association to ensure that it continues to bring benefits to our members and the community at large.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Melissa’s ‘first woman’ post Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...