Melissa’s ‘first woman’ post

Melissa Abbott has been appointed National Vice Chairman of the Brewing, Food & Beverage Industry supplier’s association (BFBi), the first time this role has been held by a woman.
This is a two-year appointment and after this period usually leads to the position of chairman. Not only is this a success for ‘girl power’ but Melissa is also one of the youngest people ever to have held this post.
The BFBi is an historic association, founded in 1907 and known then as the Allied Brewery Traders’ Association.
It has a rich history of achievements for its members representing the food brewing and beverage industry at Governmental level.
Melissa said: “My hope is that I can bring some youthful energy and drive to the association to ensure that it continues to bring benefits to our members and the community at large.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.