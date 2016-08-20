Mayor congratulates bikers on epic journey

Bridlington’s mayor congratulated a group of kind-hearted bikers as they travelled the UK to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

The convoy of four stopped off in Bridlington as part of their 3,000 mile journey, which is hoped to raise more than £5,000 for charity.

David ‘Tigger’ Atkin, 52, who hails from Hetton-le-Hole in Sunderland, explained: “We are thrilled to be riding the Around Britain Challenge in aid of the charities 4Louis and Orchid.

“This is one of the toughest, yet most exhilarating challenges of our lives, knowing the money we raise will be used to help parents of stillborn children and raise awareness of male cancer throughout the UK.”

The charity, 4Louis, was set up to support the parents and families of stillborn children, while Orchid helps support men and their families suffering from male cancers.

Dave said 4Louis remains close to his heart following personal tragedy: “I lost my first daughter, Samantha, who was born sleeping at full term. 4Louis provide memory boxes free of charge to hospitals.”

And because riders Dave Atkin, Hugh Macleod, Jason Parker and Jamie Stokens all share one thing in common - that they are male - it was decided that men’s cancer charity Orchid would receive half the donations.

Dave added: “Orchid seemed like the right cause to support, because who knows what the future holds?”

Last Wednesday, mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Liam Dealtry met with the group at Garrison Square to congratulate them on their epic journey.

He said: “What they are doing is really impressive and they are a good bunch of guys. They are braver than me! I couldn’t imagine doing all those miles on a motorbike!”

Visit bit.ly/2aY18RU to donate to their cause.