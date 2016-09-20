Hanover lands national award

Hanover Housing Association, a leading housing provider for the over-55s including at Portland Mews in Bridlington, has taken the Best 50+ Housing Provider category at this year’s 50+ Awards.

Established in 2012, the national awards – which are also known as ‘The Goldies’ – are presented by The 50+ Show and are based on the internet nominations and votes of people aged 50 and over.

Robert McCaffrey, Director of The 50 + Show, said: “This year saw ferocious competition to even be shortlisted, with results based on ratings, rather than the total number of votes cast. That means smaller companies have an equal chance of winning as the big companies, although Her Majesty the Queen did win the 50+ Personality of the year!

“Congratulations to Hanover who have won the ‘Best 50+ Housing Provider’ category, against stiff competition.”