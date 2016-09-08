Gansey Girl a real blessing

A special blessing ceremony will take place at Bridlington harbour this weekend.

Members of Bridlington Priory will celebrate the life of the local fishing community and the Priory’s long association with the harbour when Rev Matthew Pollard visits to the North Pier to bless the sculpture of the Gansey Girl this Saturday (10 September).

Representatives from Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Bridlington Town Council, the Maritime Trail Committee, and the families that have been commemorated have all been invited to join with the blessing of this unique reminder of bygone Bridlington at 11am.

Local residents and visitors are also invited to join in to witness this spiritual celebration of the town’s heritage and the popular sculpture which represents the present and past community of this area and its vital fishing families.

Councillor Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “This Saturday has been chosen as it is National Heritage Open Weekend across the country.

“Every September around 5,000 events are arranged to celebrate English history, architecture and culture, giving chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences, all of which are free for the weekend, and many organised by volunteers.

“It is great to see Bridlington’s heritage being showcased in this way and the events are gaining in popularity year on year as more people discover the old town.

“This year we see another dimension around the rich heritage of Bridlington Harbour which continues to be so important to the town into the present day.”

Newly-commissioned stone and wood carvings also by Steve Carvill can also be viewed at Bridlington Priory, on Saturday, along with guided tours of the Priory Church and other activities arranged by volunteers, which will run between 10.30am and 4pm.

Between 1pm and 4pm, the It’s All About Heritage exhibition will be held in the Church Rooms, Church Green.

It will showcase the efforts of local groups as they continue to promote and preserve heritage in the town.

The Bayle Museum will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm, free of charge, as part of the Heritage Open Weekend.