Festival Lit Up by top stars

Tickets go on sale today (Thursday 1 September) for Lit Up 2016 – the East Riding’s festival of words.

October sees the welcome return of two of the most important events in the literary calendar – Beverley Literature Festival and Bridlington Poetry Festival.

Top poet Hollie McNish will be performing at Sewerby Hall in October.

This year they have joined forces to create one great festival, with some of the biggest names from the worlds of poetry, fiction, journalism, science and current affairs, introducing their books, talking about their lives and offering fresh perspectives on the things that matter the most to us.

Poets, novelists, historians, actors, broadcasters and public figures – this year’s festival has them all.

Many are household names, including Yorkshiremen Alan Titchmarsh, Simon Armitage, Gervase Phinn and Ian McMillan.

Bridlington Poetry Festival once again brings the stunning cliff-top setting of Sewerby Hall to life with a weekend of poetry and performance.

Not-to-be missed performances include Maura Dooley, Matthew Hollis, Clare Pollard and a day’s workshop with the much sought after poet and writer, Malika Booker.

Hollie McNish will be presenting her often funny, often challenging, no-holds-barred poetry on Friday 14 October – poetry which has captured the world’s attention, enjoying over two million views on YouTube.

For those who wish to develop their own writing skills, there are lots of opportunities to learn from experienced writers, including Hull crime writers, David Mark and Nick Quantrill, who will be revealing some of the secrets to writing a good crime blockbuster.

Children get to expand their own creativity in the classroom and beyond with workshops taking place in Bridlington Schools as part of Poetry Scope, the East Riding’s most successful writing project, and in a special schools’ day at Beverley Library for young readers and writers.

Dorcas Taylor and Antony Dunn have created a vibrant programme of events that reflects contemporary writing in all its forms.

Dorcas Taylor, director of the festival, said: “It’s been so exciting combining the best of both festivals to create Lit Up. We really hope our audiences enjoy the wide-reaching nature of this programme.”

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “I am particularly pleased that we are able to take the festival into schools and libraries and help share the value of literature, poetry and words in general away from more traditional venues. I am looking forward to some superb events this year.”

For full details of the programme and how to book visit www.litup.org.uk or call the box office on 01482 392699.